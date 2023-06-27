Manhattan congestion pricing could begin in May, seeks to reduce traffic up to 20%

Transit advocates on Tuesday celebrated approval of a congestion pricing plan that will charge higher tolls for motorists driving below 60th Street in Manhattan as a way to ease traffic and improve air quality while some Long Island business owners said it will be a burden.

Toll collection, which would give the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority a financial boost of an estimated $1 billion a year, could begin as early as May, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said in a statement.

"We are going to be the first state in the nation, the very first city in America to have a congestion pricing plan," Hochul said during a news conference with transit leaders at the NYU Kimmel Center in Manhattan. "We are setting the standard right here, in real time for how we can achieve cleaner air, safer streets, and better transit."

The Federal Highway Administration gave final approval to the congestion pricing plan on Monday.

Under the plan, cars with E-ZPass will pay up to $23 for driving below 60th Street during peak hours. Motorists without E-ZPass could pay up to $34.50.

The final decision on toll prices will come after the Traffic Mobility Review Board holds public hearings and makes recommendations. The six-member panel includes a Long Island representative, John Durso of the Long Island Federation of Labor.

While proponents say the plan could slash traffic by 15% to 20% and improve air quality, opponents said the high tolls will be a burden for businesses as well as people who need to travel into Manhattan for appointments and other needs.

Congestion pricing and the new higher tolls expected to come with it will be a burden for service businesses, said Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy, who owns Winston Mechanical Corp. in Queens.

“Commercial air conditioning, heating, plumbing companies, electricians, service companies have to respond on a daily basis to Manhattan,” Kennedy said. “What do we do when we send four or five vehicles into the city every day? Now you have to go back into Queens to get parts and you have to go back into the city again.”

Kennedy estimates congestion pricing will cost his company an additional $50,000 a year — which will eventually have to be passed along to his customers.

“I think you're going to start seeing some of these businesses fading out,” he said.

“I think what they should do is exempt these emergency service vehicles like plumbers, air conditioning, HVAC electricians and tie it together with the EZPass system,” he said. “We still pay our tolls coming in, but we'd be exempt in that location.”

The MTA has pledged to offer discounts to New Yorkers making $60,000 a year or less as well as those on government subsidies.

MTA chairman Janno Lieber said there are more than 100 current requests for exemptions currently being considered, adding that people in construction trades who travel to and from the city will benefit from less traffic.

“The Governor talked about the fact that average New Yorkers who drive are losing 100 hours a year in traffic,” he said. “People who drive more, like delivery workers and trade workers, it's even more, that time has value.”

He described the congestion pricing plan as "a path away from conditions that really threatened our viability. Ambulances can't get to hospitals; police cars can't get to crimes in progress."

Earlier in the day at a meeting of the authority's board, Lieber said the Federal Highway Administration's "finding of no significant impact," will shift the process into a new phase.

Lieber noted that, according to the state law passed in 2019 allowing for congestion pricing, the plan must result in a reduction in the number of cars in the toll zone — below 60th Street in Manhattan — of at least 10%.

"We'd like to shoot for better than that to really start to clear up traffic, clear up the air, reduce traffic violence," Lieber said at the earlier meeting. "But also, the second mission is to generate enough revenue to allow us to bond up to $15 billion for the MTA Capital Program."

The plan is expected to bring in about $1 billion in new tolls — 80% of which will go to New York City buses and subways. The remaining 20% will be split between the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

