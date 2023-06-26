Manhattan congestion pricing plan gets final approval from federal government

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has received final federal approval for its congestion pricing plan that would charge tolls to motorists driving into Manhattan below 60th Street.

The Federal Highway Administration confirmed on Monday that, after an analysis of the plan and a review of public comments, it has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the Central Business District Tolling Program, concluding that it will not cause an adverse environmental impact for the region.

The plan could take effect next year, and would charge between $9 and $24 for driving below 60th Street during peak hours. The MTA is seeking to raise $1 billion a year in new revenue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul applauded the decision.

“Congestion pricing will reduce traffic in our crowded downtown, improve air quality and provide critical resources to the MTA," Hochul said in a statement. "I am proud of the thorough environmental assessment process we conducted, including responding to thousands of comments from community members from across the region. With the green light from the federal government, we look forward to moving ahead with the implementation of this program.”

With Alfonso A. Castillo

