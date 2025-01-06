Congestion pricing system faces first rush hour test Monday as MTA says 'no hiccups'

This story was reported by John Asbury, Lisa L. Colangelo and Nicholas Spangler . It was written by Colangelo.

Congestion pricing got its first rush hour test on Monday morning, with MTA officials saying it was a smooth ride and drivers grumbling about the $9 fee to enter parts of Manhattan. Under the congestion pricing program, which began Sunday, most vehicles who enter Manhattan at 60th Street and below during peak hours are charged $9. Officials said it will reduce traffic and air pollution while providing funds for much-needed transportation improvement. Opponents complain it’s a money grab that will unfairly impact people who live in the outer boroughs and commuters from New Jersey. "It’s not going to change anything," said Patrick Featherstone, 55, an elevator repairman from Ramsey, New Jersey, as he parked his electric pickup truck near Columbus Circle and grudgingly paid the $9. "It may stop people in the first couple of weeks, but it’s not going to stop people. If you want people to not drive in you’ve got to charge them $100." Featherstone said he’d already seen his fellow car commuters trying to avoid the fee. Traffic was backed up a quarter mile at West Side Highway’s 79th Street exit with drivers entering Manhattan above the 60th Street northern border of the congestion zone. "They’re going to try and get off and hop the subway," he said. Free on-street parking would be in short supply on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, he figured, but "right now, garages above 60th Street are golden." Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber said there were "absolutely no hiccups at all whatsoever," during an early morning interview on NY1. "We have 110 different detection points with 800-plus cameras," Lieber said. "Everything is working right as it’s supposed to." Lieber pointed out that numerous traffic studies did not predict "doomsday scenarios" involving traffic and parking north of the congestion zone. "Bear in mind, 90% of people who come to the [zone] take mass transit," he said. "It’s only 130,000 people who drive their personal cars. We tend to think that’s the whole world. It’s not ... personal cars take up an enormous amount of room for one person." Early trains into Penn Station were about half full, but some customers reported more crowded trains as the morning went on. "The train was a lot busier this morning and people are adjusting," said John Tsantes, 57 of Bayside, Queens, a former MTA worker. "I think when they started this, they went about it not thinking it completely through. What are all these people going to do who can't take public transportation like firefighters and teachers? It's an inconvenience and they may need to adjust their salaries." He said his wife occasionally comes into the city and he said the additional toll would add to their budget while other may feel unsafe on trains or the subway. Yardley Petit-Frere, 35, of Queens, who was commuting by train Monday morning, said the additional fees were unfair when trains were unreliable. "It's terrible — it's not fair and there needs to be an audit of the MTA for what do with the money," he said. "Fares are going up and it's not fair because it's pricing out the middle-class people from Long Island and Queens." Petit-Frere said congestion pricing would make it too expensive to drive into the city on the weekend when the subway may be crowded or have fewer running trains. "Congestion pricing makes the city so It's not livable anymore. It's not fair to businesses that see their taxes go up or fees for deliveries and trucks," he said. "Weekends are more expensive to drive my car. We pay a lot of taxes to take it on the chin." Passengers without an E-ZPass account will pay $13.50 during the peak hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The overnight charge for E-ZPass holders is $2.25 People with disabilities or organizations driving people with disabilities, emergency vehicles and buses are exempt from the toll. Passengers taking Ubers, Lyfts and other app-based for-hires vehicles will pay and additional $1.50 per trip. The congestion pricing plan went through years of legal battles, public hearings and environmental review before taking effect on Sunday. Check back for updates on this developing story.

