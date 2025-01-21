Transportation: Here's what Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes in her budget for MTA, roads

Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed budget includes about $6.9 billion for state-owned road and bridge construction and repair, $3 billion toward the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s latest capital plan and boosts to the operating budgets of the MTA and other downstate transit agencies.

The state Department of Transportation would receive the money in the fourth year of its record $34.1 billion five-year capital plan aimed at improving highways, bridges, rail and other state-owned infrastructure. The budget includes an $800 million increase to make up for decreased purchasing power amid soaring inflation in the highway construction industry.

However, the state is not similarly boosting its transportation support to local governments, which maintain the majority of the state’s roadways. Funding for the Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) and the Marchiselli program would be maintained at $637.8 million, while local governments would also get $450 million through the Pave Our Potholes, PAVE NY and BRIDGE NY programs.

The MTA would receive a 3.4% boost in operating funding from the state, from $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion, plus $3 billion toward its 2025-2029 Capital Program, which is still being negotiated with lawmakers. The $68.4 billion plan was announced in September and includes $6 billion for the LIRR over the next five years.

Non-MTA transit agencies, such as Nassau’s NICE Bus and Suffolk County Transit, would receive $588 million in state aid under Hochul’s budget, a 7% increase.

The budget also includes legislation that would classify class 3 e-bikes weighing over 100 pounds as limited use motorcycles — which would require a registration and driver’s license to operate — and allowing New York City to set maximum speeds limits for its bicycle lanes.