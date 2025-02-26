Gov. Kathy Hochul promises 'orderly resistance' to White House's bid to end congestion pricing

New York will continue to mount an "orderly resistance" to President Donald Trump's administration’s attempts to stop congestion pricing, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. Speaking at the monthly board meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Hochul addressed the uncertain future of the congestion pricing, after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in a letter to her last week, said he was rescinding federal approval for the program, and requesting an "orderly cessation" of the new tolls. "I will propose something in the alternative. Orderly resistance," Hochul said. "The fight’s not over." The MTA has said it will keep charging the tolls until a court orders otherwise. Launched on Jan. 5 following years of planning, debate, and legal challenges, the MTA’s Central Business District Tolling Program charges most vehicles $9 for driving below 60th Street in Manhattan during peak hours. The plan aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and generate funding for transit. Although MTA officials have said the tolls have proved successful — removing 2.8 million vehicles from the congestion relief zone since they began — Trump has remained opposed to the program, which he has said is a regressive tax that hurts New York’s economy. Following the U.S. Department of Transportation withdrawing approval for the plan, the MTA filed a lawsuit challenging the ruling. "I feel very confident that we will be victorious in the courts," Hochul said. The governor also shared new details of her "interesting trip to the White House" over the weekend, at which she made the case to Trump for keeping congestion pricing. Hochul held up a glossy book she had made for the meeting that included stats showing the early success of the new tolls. Flipping through its pages like a teacher reading to a classroom, Hochul noted that the book included "big words" and "nice colors" for Trump, along with a photo of an American flag waving in front of Trump Tower beside the message "Together we will ... make New York fast, strong & beautiful." "I did my very best," she added. In commemoration of Grand Central Madison’s second anniversary, the meeting was held in the mezzanine of the station, within view of the LIRR’s tracks. Check back for updates on this developing story.

