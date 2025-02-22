Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Donald Trump talk congestion pricing, immigration in White House meeting
Gov. Kathy Hochul met Friday with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office for what her spokesman called "a frank, candid conversation" about topics such as immigration and congestion pricing.
The spokesman, Avi Small, said the meeting was in the afternoon and lasted for more than an hour. The two discussed "New York’s key priorities including congestion pricing, immigration, infrastructure, economic development, energy, offshore wind and nuclear power," he said in a message.
Small said that Hochul gave Trump, whose administration on Wednesday moved to revoke permission for congestion pricing, a book about the program's success.
Hochul has hardened her tone on Trump, after weeks of a more conciliatory approach about his policies towards New York.
“I call it the Trump revenge tour, and I have to stand in its way,” she said Thursday.
The two have spoken several times since Trump was inaugurated last month.
The White House couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Saturday.
