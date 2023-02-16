Power outage at JFK Airport affects inbound, outbound flights

A power outage Thursday at terminal one at JFK Airport is delaying flights, the Port Authority said.

The power outage was reported just before 3 p.m., affecting the terminal’s ability to accept inbound and outbound flights, officials announced on Twitter.

Officials said the outage was caused by an electrical panel failure, which also caused a small isolated fire overnight and into early Thursday morning before it was extinguished.

“We are working to accommodate impacted flights using other terminals,” officials said. “Travelers, please check flight status with your airline before heading to the airport.”

Terminal 1 includes several international airlines, including Air China, Air France, Eastern Airlines and Korean Air.