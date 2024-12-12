LIRR running normally after earlier delays, cancellations

The Long Island Rail Road was running on or close to normal after earlier delays and cancellations on several of its branches, the MTA reported Thursday.

There were cancellations on the Babylon Branch due to signal trouble near Penn Station. The 7:09 a.m. train from Wantagh to Penn Station was canceled Thursday, as was an earlier eastbound train out of Penn Station.

On the Port Washington Branch, the 7:02 a.m. from Great Neck to Penn Station was canceled due to equipment trouble, the MTA reported.

Earlier delays were reported on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.

Those lines were running on or close to schedule by 8:45 a.m., the MTA reported.

