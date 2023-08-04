Some derailed LIRR trains back on tracks, but service disruptions remain

Crews have put most of the train cars that derailed in Queens Thursday back on the tracks, but full service on the damaged track won’t be restored until Monday morning, the head of the MTA said Friday.

Working through the night, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North crews re-railed six of the eight cars of the train that came off the tracks east of Jamaica while on its way to Hempstead Thursday morning, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said in an interview with WCBS 880 radio Friday morning.

Lieber said the remaining two cars should be back on the rails some time Friday afternoon, but noted that work is “a little more complicated” because of damage to the cars’ “trucks,” or wheels, which were bent.

“An amazing piece of work,” Lieber said of the efforts of the MTA’s two railroads. “They teamed up. They worked all night. And I’m really proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

While the trains are expected to be re-railed before the Friday evening rush hour, Lieber said repairs to the track infrastructure will be carried out over the weekend, when the LIRR runs fewer trains. “We’re shooting to bring that track entirely back into service by the time Monday comes around,” Lieber said.

Lieber said the LIRR has "preemptively canceled” four Friday evening trains, but expects service levels will be normal over the weekend.

Thirteen people were injured in the derailment, but none seriously, officials have said. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, including by the Federal Railroad Administration.

Lieber said “a ton of data is being downloaded” to help determine what went wrong, including video footage from outward-facing cameras on the train.

While the repair work continues, eastbound trains are bypassing Hillside, Hollis, and Queens Village stations. There are also scattered 10- to 15-minute delays on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma Branches.



With John Valenti

