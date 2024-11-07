Long IslandTransportation

LIRR to suspend service to some Queens, Brooklyn stations this weekend

The Long Island Rail Road will be suspending service to...

The Long Island Rail Road will be suspending service to some New York City stops this weekend while maintenance work and repairs are being done. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By John Asbury

The Long Island Rail Road will suspend service to several stations in Queens and Brooklyn this weekend for track maintenance and switch replacement, MTA officials said Thursday.

The LIRR will stop running trains between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal starting Friday at 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday, the MTA announced.

The last trains to run Friday night will leave Jamaica at 8:44 p.m. and from Atlantic Terminal at 8:51 p.m.

Subway service will be available instead of LIRR trains to Atlantic Terminal and subway stations will honor LIRR tickets free of charge at Penn Station, Herald Square, Barclays Center, Fulton Street, Nostrand Street and at Broadway Junction.

LIRR passengers can present LIRR tickets to station booth agents at each subway station.

The MTA is also not running J Trains to Jamaica, C trains are not running and A trains are stopped at Sixth Avenue in Manhattan.

Service changes with some stops being skipped on LIRR trains in Queens are planned to continue through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Westbound trains on Friday will run nonstop from Jamaica to Manhattan, skipping service at Forest Hills, Woodside and Kew Gardens. Port Washington line trains will still stop at Woodside in both directions.

Queens passengers can enter the subway at no cost at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue, Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike Forest Hills-71 Avenue and Woodside-61st Street.

