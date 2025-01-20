Long IslandTransportation

LIRR train hits car at Syosset; service partially suspended on Port Jefferson Branch

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Long Island Rail Road service was partially suspended on the Port Jefferson Branch between Huntington and Hicksville after a train struck a vehicle on the tracks near Syosset Monday, the MTA said.

In a post on X around 8:10 a.m. the LIRR said eastbound Port Jefferson Branch trains will terminate at Hicksville.

MTA police said the train struck the vehicle near Robbins Lane. Police did not say whether there were injuries in the crash.

Commuters should use the TrainTime app or go to the MTA website at mta.info for more details.

Check back for updates in this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

