NYS to invest $150M in MacArthur Airport-LIRR connector

The state will invest $150 million to connect the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station with Long Island MacArthur Airport, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

The walkway will connect two major transportation hubs in Suffolk County and will specifically adjoin a proposed northern terminal at MacArthur airport in Ronkonkoma, according to officials.

Timeline for the connector is “as soon as possible,” Hochul said at the airport Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes weeks after Suffolk County terminated Chicago real estate conglomerate JLL as master developer of the former Midway Crossing project, a $2.8 billion convention and health offices complex that had been proposed for county-owned land in Ronkonkoma north of the airport and south of the Ronkonkoma LIRR station.

County officials said the developer had not made significant progress toward arranging staff and financing for the project, which also would have included a hotel and a new airport terminal, Newsday has previously reported.

The county planned to seek a new developer and proposals for the 179 acres north of the airport and south of the LIRR station, Newsday has reported.

