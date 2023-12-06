MTA board recommends $15 Manhattan toll for congestion pricing; Nassau rep votes no

The MTA Board on Wednesday took another step toward implementing its controversial congestion pricing plan, adopting the recommendations of an advisory panel that called on the transit agency to charge most vehicles $15 for driving below 60th Street.

The approval by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board at its monthly meeting and Manhattan clears the way for the MTA to begin gathering public input for its Central Business District Tolling Program, including at a series of public hearings expected to be held in early 2024.

“Once that’s all done, we’ll know that we’re ready to go,” MTA chief operating officer Alison de Cereño said. “We’re looking forward to going live in late spring, at which point we can finally start reducing congestion in Manhattan Central Business District.”

The sole "no" vote came from Nassau County representative David Mack, who said the plan would bring "an added burden" to New Yorkers.

The long-debated congestion pricing plan aims to reduce the number of cars in Manhattan’s gridlocked Central Business District below 60th Street, thereby easing traffic flow, reducing auto accidents, and improving air quality. The MTA is also looking to generate $1 billion in new toll revenue that would be dedicated to transit infrastructure upgrades.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A five-member Traffic Mobility Review Board, which included a Long Island representative, last week issued recommendations on toll rates and policies. They include:

A $15 “base toll” for most vehicles. Non E-ZPass users would pay $22.50 — 50% more.

Trucks would pay $24 or $36, depending on size. Motorcycles would pay $7.50.

Tolls would be discounted by 75% during overnight hours, defined as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends.

Tolls on most vehicles would only be charged when a vehicle enters the district.

Vehicles entering the Central Business District through the four tolled tunnels would receive a credit of $5 for cars, $12 for small trucks, and $20 for large trucks.

Instead of a standard toll, taxis would pay a fee of $1.25 and app-based for-hire vehicles, like Uber, would pay $2.50 for every trip made within the toll zone. Those fees would be passed along to passengers.

Low-income drivers would receive a 50% discount after their first 10 trips.

Exemptions would only be given to vehicles transporting people with disabilities, emergency vehicles — including those used by police and firefighters and ambulances — and certain specialized government vehicles, including transit buses, snowplows and garbage trucks.

Before casting his “yes” vote, MTA Board member Sammy Chu, who represents Suffolk County, called it a “historic policy” that “sets a tone, as New York should, for the rest of the country.” Chu said having long commuted between Long Island and Manhattan, he’s “seen how much longer it takes, year after year after year.”

“Hoping that congestion will alleviate itself is not a policy,” Chu said. “We don’t live in a time of easy decisions. Nothing about this was easy. Going forward, it won’t be easy. But it’s the right thing to do.”

But Long Island’s other MTA Board member, Mack, rejected the proposal, calling it “ridiculous” that people looking to drive into Manhattan for dinner would have to wait until after 9 p.m. to pay a smaller toll. He suggested the agency consider other options to drum up new revenue, included seeking more federal aid.

“I cannot got for it, I’m sorry to say,” said Mack, a real estate developer. “And I would like to support it, because the MTA needs the help. There’s no doubt about it. But maybe there’s other ways.”

Before the vote, the MTA heard from several public speakers—some of whom praised congestion pricing, and some who railed against it. Lee Berman, a Manhattan Democratic Party district leader, called the plan a “folly” and a “tax on the working, working middle class residents of Lower Manhattan.”

Emma Ogunsua, who said she commutes from Long Island to Queens on the LIRR, said she hopes the revenue generated from congestion pricing can help provide improved transit options for college students like her.

“Congestion pricing offers hope for more reliable transportation and the chance to fix vital issues in the LIRR and subway system,” Ogunsua said.

MTA officials said they will consider further adjustments to the plan, including a potential exemption for school buses.