Top LIRR priorities for 20 years include tunnel fix, 340 new rail cars, bridge maintenance



Rebuilding the Long Island Rail Road’s tunnel to Brooklyn, buying 340 new LIRR rail cars, and repainting dozens of the railroad’s most worn and rusty bridges are all on the MTA’s to-do list, according to its newly released 20 Year Needs Assessment.

But the future of other infrastructure improvements long sought by Long Island residents and officials, including the electrification of the Port Jefferson Branch, remains challenged by high costs and questionable benefits, according to the document released Wednesday.

The list — last published in 2015 — sets the MTA’s priorities for its next five-year capital program, which begins in 2025. But Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials emphasized that, different from past assessments, the latest is not limited by how much money will likely be available to spend.

“Previous 20-year assessments … have started with a budget number, and basically fit the needs into that number,” Jamie Torres-Springer, president of MTA Construction and Development, said at a Tuesday press briefing previewing the report. “This is not a budget-constrained document. It is an effort to look at the system’s true needs over the next 20 years.”

At the top of the MTA’s infrastructure priorities for the Long Island Rail Road are:

Below the top-tier projects for the LIRR are several others scored in eight different categories, including the number of riders that would benefit, the potential to reduce crowding, and the reduction of miles traveled.

Which projects move forward in the coming years won't be determined until the MTA board adopts the capital program next year, officials said.

“Port Jefferson branch capacity improvements,” which would include the long-discussed electrification of the line, scored well in two categories — regional accessibility, and its location largely within the LIRR’s existing property.

It scored poorly in the categories of ridership — serving fewer than 28,000 daily passengers by 2045 — and its potential to benefit people in low-income areas. The MTA estimates the effort would cost $3.1 billion.



Other LIRR projects scored worse, including the capacity improvements between Speonk and Montauk, the addition of new stations in Elmhurst and Sunnyside, and the reactivation of the dormant Lower Montauk branch in Queens, which would cost $4.2 billion.

The projects that scored highest were those that the MTA has already advanced, including the development of the Interborough Express light rail line linking Brooklyn and Queens — with a connection to the LIRR’s East New York station — and the extension of the Second Avenue subway line to 125th Street in Harlem.

MTA officials cautioned the public against making too many assumptions about the likelihood of a project being pursued based on how it scored in the report.

“We’re 15 months away from when the MTA Board adopts the capital program. We wanted to start the discussion with as much informed analysis as possible,” MTA chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said. “It’s meant to allow stakeholders, including Long Island stakeholders ... to engage on what ought to be prioritized in the capital program. That’s really the goal of this.”