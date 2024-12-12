Port Authority approves toll hike at bridge, tunnel crossings

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is set to raise bridge and tunnel tolls in the coming year — with especially high rates for drivers who pay by mail rather than using E-ZPass.

The authority’s board voted unanimously to raise the tolls on Thursday at its headquarters in Jersey City, as it simultaneously approved a $9.4 billion 2025 budget. The budget includes $3.6 billion in capital expenditures for the ongoing redevelopment of Kennedy Airport, the new Midtown Bus Terminal in Manhattan, repairs to the George Washington Bridge and other projects. The board also voted to raise the minimum wage for airport workers at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports.

Starting on Jan. 5, the toll for a regular passenger vehicle using EZ Pass on Port Authority bridges and tunnels will increase from $13.38 to $14.06 off-peak and from $15.38 to $16.06 for peak hours.

For those without E-ZPass, the increase will be even larger: from $17.63 to $18.31 in January, then further increasing to $22.38 starting July 6 — an overall increase of 27%. A separate rate of $18.72 will apply when an E-ZPass transponder is improperly mounted and cannot be read by the E-ZPass gantry equipment, which happens in about 9% of transactions, according to the authority.

The Port Authority owns the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing. Tolls are collected as vehicles enter New York, but not as they enter New Jersey.

Chief Financial Officer Libby McCarthy said the Port Authority received 13 comments opposing the toll increases during the 30-day comment period. They cited increased costs of living and impacts on lower-income people, she said.

But, she said "these adjustments are necessary for us to continue our ambitious programs."

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said the extra charges for toll-by-mail are designed to incentive EZ Pass use.

"It will be less expensive and it will be better for the system, and it will reduce violations," he said. "The whole point here is to try to get people to sign up for E-ZPass."

Cotton said the authority will conduct a communications campaign to that end before the higher toll-by-mail rate begins in July.

Toll rates for large vehicles are increasing as well, but the increases are smaller proportionally than for regular passenger vehicles. For example, the nonpeak, E-ZPass rate for a three-axle vehicle is increasing from $59.55 to $62.04 — a 4.2% increase, compared to the 5.1% increase for regular passenger vehicles. The rates for buses are not increasing.

The Port Authority said the new rates are based on a $0.25 increase for all vehicle classes beyond automatic, inflation-based adjustments that occur annually.

Residents of Staten Island will continue to be eligible for discounts on the Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.

The Port Authority board also voted to increase the minimum wage for workers at its airports from the current $19 per hour to $21.25 by Jan. 1, 2026. At the same time, it voted to allow airport concessionaires to increase their prices from 10% to 15% above off-airport prices.

