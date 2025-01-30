Morning flights from New York City to Reagan National canceled; local airports on time

Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport remained closed Thursday until at least 11 a.m. after a passenger plane collided midair on Wednesday evening with an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River, causing multiple fatalities.

Rescuers were searching the icy river overnight in the hours after the crash. The plane had 64 people aboard and the helicopter carried three soldiers, according to The Associated Press. The plane, American Eagle Flight 5342, was en route from Wichita, Kansas, American Airlines posted on its website. The plane was landing at the time of the crash.

At New York area airports, flights to and from Reagan before 11 a.m. were canceled as of 6:30 a.m. These include four at LaGuardia, two at Kennedy, and three at Newark — according to the website FlightAware.

There are no significant delays at local New York airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, including at Long Island MacArthur Airport, which does not have direct flights to Reagan.

The airline’s passengers included figure skaters, coaches and family members who were participating in championships in Wichita, Kansas, the AP said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.