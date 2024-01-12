LIRR train strikes man in Merrick, delaying Babylon branch service

Long IslandTransportation

MTA and Nassau County police were at the Merrick LIRR station where a person was hit by a westbound train at 8:48 am on Friday. Credit: John Scalesi

By Alfonso A. Castilloalfonso.castillo@newsday.com@alfonsoreports

A morning rush hour Long Island Rail Road train struck a person on the tracks at Merrick station Friday, LIRR officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. The railroad, in a message to customers, reported delays on the Babylon line “due to a person being struck by a train.”

Railroad spokesperson Joana Flores said the person, who officials did not identify, was “removed alive” from the scene and taken to Nassau University Medical Center. The LIRR confirmed the person struck is male.

The westbound train, which was bound for Penn Station, remained at the station until about 10 a.m. LIRR workers and MTA Police gathered behind yellow police tape at the elevated station, as commuters waited for trains on the opposite track.

The railroad reported cancellations and scattered delays averaging 15 to 20 minutes on the Babylon line.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Alfonso A. Castillo

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

