LIRR train strikes man in Merrick, delaying Babylon branch service

A morning rush hour Long Island Rail Road train struck a person on the tracks at Merrick station Friday, LIRR officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. The railroad, in a message to customers, reported delays on the Babylon line “due to a person being struck by a train.”

Railroad spokesperson Joana Flores said the person, who officials did not identify, was “removed alive” from the scene and taken to Nassau University Medical Center. The LIRR confirmed the person struck is male.

The westbound train, which was bound for Penn Station, remained at the station until about 10 a.m. LIRR workers and MTA Police gathered behind yellow police tape at the elevated station, as commuters waited for trains on the opposite track.

The railroad reported cancellations and scattered delays averaging 15 to 20 minutes on the Babylon line.

Check back for updates to this developing story.