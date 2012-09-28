Unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed Saturday

Long Islanders with unwanted or unused prescription drugs can dispose of them Saturday -- on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day -- at 49 community drop-off sites on the Island.

About 30 sites in Nassau County and 19 in Suffolk will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for this initiative sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The majority of sites are hospitals and police departments.

For information on the locations, see www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/

Those not able to participate Saturday can check permanent medication drop-box disposal sites, 10 in Suffolk County and one in Nassau - at www.health.ny.gov/professionals/narcotic/medication_drop_boxes/

Nassau County also has permanent drop-off locations at police precincts in Woodbury -- Second Precinct; Williston Park - Third Precinct; Hewlett - Fourth Precinct; and Seaford - Seventh Precinct, as well as at policing centers in Baldwin, Elmont, Manhasset, Levittown.

Flushing such drugs down the toilet is problematic as it can cause environmental contamination, according to a release from the New York State Police.

Those interested in speaking with trained clinicians who can answer questions on the misuse of prescription drugs and make referrals to treatment services, can call anonymously the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services' 24-hour hotline at 877-8-HOPENY.