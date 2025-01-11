Drumming for Veterans, in its 7th year, draws musicians from several states

In the 1970s, Chet Doboe ran an advertisement for his Long Island drum school in a local newspaper. Vietnam veteran Jack Stein called for lessons.

Five decades later, Doboe calls Stein “my hero” as the pair partner to organize an annual fundraiser that draws drummers from across state and country lines. The drumming exhibition, Drumming for Veterans, is in its seventh year.

“One of our missions is to raise awareness that veterans need help,” said Doboe, 76, a lifelong musician.

This year’s event, held Saturday at Levittown Hall in Hicksville, featured dozens of performers from several states and Canada. Donations benefit area Veterans Affairs hospitals.

“We’re not one of the big charities for veterans, but we’re doing something,” Doboe said. “It’s not the grandest thing; it’s not like we’re building houses for veterans or anything like that, but we’re doing meaningful things on a one-to-one basis.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The event catalyzes a year of work for Stein, who visits the Northport and Stony Brook VA hospitals to assess needs and uses event proceeds to satisfy them.

Stein, 79, served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 with the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps, he said. Today, he serves as a New York State chairman for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and District 10 commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

On Saturday, Stein was set to play quads with the New York Skyliners Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps.

“Drummers are another breed,” Stein said. “We love to bang on stuff.”

Among those on Saturday’s program were drummers whose careers varied.

Stein’s internist, Javier Morales, is a snare drummer. Kyle Murphy, 49, of New Jersey, plays with the Skyliners and teaches biochemistry at Rutgers University.

“When we’re in lines, we could be sitting next to a guy that drives a bus, or a plumber,” Murphy said.

Attendees spoke of drummers' camaraderie. Stirling Munro, 62, drove over10 hours from Canada with two others to perform.

Tim Fountain, of Mt. Vernon, performing Saturday. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bruce Cook, 61, of Farmingville, plays with both the Skyliners and Sayville-based New Wave Drum & Bugle Corps.

“They sacrifice for us and we need to sacrifice for them,” Cook said of supporting veterans.

Last year’s event generated about $6,500, Stein said. In the months that followed, he visited VA facilities to make material donations.

“The Drumming for Veterans has been a big factor in me being able to buy some big ticketed items,” Stein said. "I bought an 85-inch television last year for one of the units over in Northport.”

Many needs Stein meets are simpler. He purchases sweats and sports bras, socks and sundries.

“A lot of what he does is provide things for veterans that fall in the cracks, that’s not provided by the government or outsiders,” Doboe said.

Doboe described Saturday’s event as emotional and celebratory.

“It’s cliche, but, veterans have kept us safe and free so we can drum. So we can write articles and enjoy the arts and enjoy our loved ones,” he said.