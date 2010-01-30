Walmart cashiers charged with $250G credit card scam

Nassau County police arrested three Walmart cashiers from Queens Friday on charges of stealing more than $250,000 in a credit-card scam at the Valley Stream store where they were employed.

Detectives from the crimes against property squad said the cashiers - Gregory Harrigan, 23, of 114-01 211th St., Cambria Heights; Daman Pearson, 31, of 153-20 123rd Ave., Jamaica; and Oluchi Nwosu, 21, of 137-12 Laurelton Pkwy., Rosedale - are part of a crew that used stolen credit cards to purchase store gift cards.

Those involved in the scam would transfer a $1,000 at a time from the stolen credit cards to store gift cards without verifying the validity of the card.

Between Nov. 1 and Jan. 28, police said, the Valley Stream Walmart on Green Acres Road sustained $255,467 in losses because of the scam.

Harrigan, Pearson and Nwosu were to be charged with grand larceny and were scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said others in the scam have yet to be arrested.