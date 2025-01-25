LI forecast: Saturday to be cold, with warmup coming Sunday
After nearly a week of below-freezing temperatures on Long Island, it's set to warm up on Sunday.
Saturday will remain cold but mostly sunny, with highs of around 40 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of Suffolk County experienced single-digit temperatures on Saturday morning, while the high is forecast around 33 in Islip later in the day.
"Sunday through Wednesday just a little bit milder," said Bill Goodman, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton. "We're just getting rid of this cold air mass … moving out of our area. So we'll experience a brief warmup to temperatures that are closer to average."
Temperatures could fall again later in the week as what meteorologists call an "Alberta clipper" — a weak low pressure system that comes from the Canadian province — is forecast to move over the Island.
There is a very small chance of flurries on Wednesday, Goodman said.
