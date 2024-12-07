Long Island to warm to about 50 on Sunday

Warmer weather is on the horizon.

After a chilly week that saw snow in parts of Long Island, temperatures are predicted to rise on Sunday and continue to be warm through midweek. But this silver lining comes with a cloud as rain is forecast for Monday.

Islip's weather is expected to be clear and breezy on Saturday with a high of 41, while Sunday could see a high of 50 degrees with more temperatures into the upper-50s by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely Monday, with more precipitation on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

People will "want to have that umbrella handy Monday as rain as possible," said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton.

The warmer weather comes as the prevailing winds shift from the west and northwest to the southwest, Ramunni said, helping "to bring in a little bit milder air from the south" that could result in temperatures in the upper 50s on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, we're going to kind of be dealing with a frontal system as it slowly makes its way east, but I think we'll see another return of more steady rain as we move into Tuesday night, into Wednesday ... And with that, we're going to see not only more rain, but also even milder air," he said.