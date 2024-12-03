Snow falls on parts of Long Island with little accumulation

Long Island is getting its first tease of snow as flurries popped up Tuesday afternoon over parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials noticed trace amounts of snow Tuesday in Upton, and there was video of snow falling in Manorville, Meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said.

"Whatever does accumulate won’t be more than a dusting and most of it is drying out before it hits the ground," Ramsey said. "With the temperature falling, it's quickly melting and should be nothing more than a dusting in the grass."

Showers could create additional flurries as they move over Long Island from the west, but the isolated system is moving quickly, Ramsey said, while temperatures hover in the mid 30s.

Trace amounts were also reported Monday in Islip and over the weekend in different parts of Long Island, including flurries during the Huntington holiday parade. There have been no significant reports of snow, according to the weather service.

The next chance of snow could come Wednesday night and through Thursday afternoon, according to the weather service, but with little to no accumulation.

The forecast calls for rain mixed with snow after 10 p.m. Wednesday, then turning to rain after 1 a.m. with temperatures in the upper 30s. There is another chance of light snow as temperatures fall and the storm front moves over Long Island by Thursday afternoon, Ramsey said.

"It will probably stay a mostly rain event on Long Island, with a better chance of snow in the city and farther north," Ramsey said.