Long Island University's White House (replica) and presidential artifacts may be explored

In Brookville, a large white house on a hill at Long Island University has been turned into a replica of the White House — replete with an Oval Office, a Situation Room where the “president” meets in top-secret to handle crises, and a Press Briefing Room.

And that is on top of artifacts from centuries of U.S. presidential politics that are part of a collection of 1.2 million pieces that are being rotated through different rooms in the building as part of a new exhibition.

Organizers of “The White House Experience at the Roosevelt School” hope to attract school groups and others to what is one of only four such replicas of key White House rooms in the United States, said Andy Person, who heads the project for the university.

He sees it as a unique way to teach people about civics and the nation’s political history at a time of extraordinary political divisiveness.

“A lot of people grow up thinking, ‘Hey, I’d love to be the president of the United States someday.’ But they never have the opportunity to truly walk in a president’s shoes.”

Northeast's only White House replica

“We are essentially bringing the White House to the entire Northeast,” Person said. “We want to be a premiere destination for civic education in the country.”

Inside “The Red Room” at the exhibition on the U.S. presidency at LIU's Roosevelt School in Brookville on Friday. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

The only other similar replicas are located at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California; the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas; and the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon in Virginia.

Person said Long Island University consulted extensively with leaders at the Reagan library while building its White House replica rooms. The Long Island project, though, is the only one that tries to replicate much of the White House itself. The others around the country are rooms within museums.

The project also is being backed by a group, organized by Long Island University, of descendants of U.S. presidents including the daughter of Lyndon Baines Johnson and the great-great-nephew of William McKinley. Another, Tweed Roosevelt, is the great-grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt, who spent summers on Long Island at Sagamore Hill — his “summer White House.”

“I think LIU has done a wonderful job with that house, and I think it is going to be a terrific resource,” Roosevelt said in a telephone interview from Boston. “It will be a site that will” become “a significant destination.”

Replica of Resolute Desk

Visitors to the house may sit at a replica of the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, and meet with the “president” and his “cabinet” in the Situation Room as they discuss a breaking crisis. Afterward, they adjoin to the Press Briefing Room where they also could assume the roles of the president and reporters engaging in a news conference.

The “Hail to the Chief! Electing the American President” exhibition at LIU's Roosevelt School features hundreds of artifacts from U.S. presidential history. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Other sections of the house display some of the artifacts that Long Island University has acquired to add to the experience. They are from the Museum of Democracy, which has about 1.2 million pieces dating back to George Washington’s presidency.

The museum was keeping the artifacts in a warehouse in Queens and showing some of them throughout the country in a traveling show, Person said. Now they have found a permanent home at the Long Island University White House.

“Its partnership with the Museum of Democracy is a win-win for everybody,” Roosevelt said. “What they have in their collection … is spectacular. It is really a world-class collection, much to my surprise.”

Paper dresses with photographs of candidates supported by girls in the 1960s, including Richard Nixon and Robert F. Kennedy, are on display at “Hail to the Chief! Electing the American President” exhibition at LIU. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

The exhibition, “Hail to the Chief! Electing the American President,” includes: