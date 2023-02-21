Museum of Democracy gains permanent home at Long Island University in Brookville

Have you ever seen an “I’d give my shirt for Roosevelt" pin?

One can be found at The Museum of Democracy, which now has a new home for its exceptional trove of American election memorabilia at Brookville’s Long Island University.

The 1.2 million items collected by Jordan M. Wright, a New York City lawyer and magazine publisher, will be shown at the Roosevelt School, the center of the university’s eponymous public policy school.

“This collection encompasses everything from the beginning of our democracy until now,” said Wright's son, Austin Wright, museum chairman.

There are George Washington buttons with the initials of the first 13 colonies around the center slogan: “Long Live the President,” a Kellogg’s corn flake box giving equal space to then-presidential candidate Dwight Eisenhower and then-rival Adlai Stevenson, and the red-white-and-blue paper dresses worn by Nixon campaigners versus the similarly hued “Kennedy is the Remedy” vest.

The Robert Lion Gardiner Foundation's $100,000 grant to LIU will go toward the "Hail to the Chief!" Electing the American President" exhibit opening later this spring.

Austin Wright, who spent years photographing and cataloging the trove, also singled out the torches that lit presidential election parades. William Hyde Harrison, who became the ninth president in 1841, had torches that looked like black top hats impaled on stakes.

“You look at these things, you think they were used for battle, to go out and stab someone,” the son said. The torches that lit the way for John Adams, the second U.S. president, elected in 1797, are also part of the exhibit.

Few of those 1960s fragile frocks celebrating Nixon and Kennedy survived, however. “Those dresses are really special,” Wright said, as smoking was more common. Stray ashes could spark flames.

Amusement aside, an election memorabilia show is “a window into the past,” according to Louise Mirrer, CEO of the New-York Historical Society, and almost invariably will spark parallels to current topics. She said: “Certainly around election times, we make sure to [display] as much of our collection as possible.”

“All these things tell you something about how people were thinking, not only about the candidate but how to persuade people to vote for whichever candidate was being touted,” she said.

Wright also found much to be gleaned beyond the humorous or curious, saying, “I absolutely think this is definitely one of those times when looking back on our history and reflecting on what past generations have done can help us understand how best to go from here.”



His late father, began collecting at 10. He continued until his premature death at 50 — the same year he founded the museum and shortly before opening an exhibit with Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Growing up first in Brooklyn and then Manhattan, “He found a button from John F. Kennedy when he was running for president and when he went to the Brooklyn headquarters and was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is so amazing, what else can I get?’ so he started collecting.”