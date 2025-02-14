Cold Springs Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation headed for closure after proposed buyer, union can't reach deal

A plan to close Long Island's second largest nursing home is moving forward, leaving about 300 residents — many elderly and disabled — needing a new home as Cold Springs Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation begins laying off employees, according to court proceedings Friday.

The move comes after the nursing home's proposed purchaser, Eliezer Jay Zelman, backed out of a deal to take over the facility after more than a week of failed negotiations on a modified labor deal with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

The union represents the bulk of the Woodbury facility's 500 employees, 40 to 50 of whom were being sent termination notices starting Friday, according to an attorney for the nursing home owner.

The end of negotiations means the financially troubled nursing home will shutter its doors by no later than May 15.

"The borrower and the union have not reached an agreement and those negotiations have concluded," Schuyler Carroll, an attorney for Cold Spring Hills, said during a hearing Friday as part of the nursing home's federal bankruptcy proceedings. "The buyer has decided not to move forward with the sale."

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane, who is overseeing Cold Spring Hills' case, indicated Friday he would approve a plan the nursing home has filed with the state to close the 588-bed facility. The New York State Health Department also must approve the plan and indicated Friday in court that officials were reviewing the application quickly.

"The department is reviewing the closure plan, moving as quickly as possible to give that approval," said Enid Stuart, special bankruptcy counsel at New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which represents the department.

Zelman, a Rockland County nursing home owner, and his attorney, didn't participate in Friday's hearing and didn't respond to requests for comment later. Zelman had been approved by state health officials to take over operations as the nursing home's temporary receiver and previously had agreed to purchase the facility — pending state approval, court records show.

A union spokesman didn't respond to requests for comment following Friday's hearing.

In Jan. 24 court filings, the union had said Zelman wanted "to eliminate all scheduled wage increases and drastically slash benefits," while maintaining the health insurance plan that their members have had since April. The nursing home's previous health insurance plan was administered by the union while under the current plan, Cold Spring Hills pays the insurer directly.

In addition, Zelman wanted to remove positions from the bargaining unit, including registered nurses, physical therapists, physical therapy assistants, occupational therapists, certified occupational therapy assistants, respiratory therapists, respiratory technicians and dietitians, the union said.

Carroll said in an interview after Friday's hearing that termination notices would go out Friday to about 10% of Cold Spring Hills' employees, including those working as therapists and in other positions.

A formal notice to the New York State Department of Labor indicating the nursing home will close and all employees will be laid off is expected to be filed later Friday, he said.

In December, Cold Springs Hills threatened an "emergency evacuation" of its residents, a Dec. 31 facility closure and the intent to lay off its entire workforce.

But on Dec. 20, State Supreme Court Justice Lisa Cairo granted a temporary restraining order James' office sought that blocked the discharge or transfer of residents and required the facility to remain operational.

The facility then filed for bankruptcy protection on Jan. 2, moving the case to federal court.

Cold Spring Hills has been in financial peril for years, records show. In December 2022, a lawsuit from James' office charged that the nursing home neglected resident care and skirted state laws through a fraudulent business setup designed to enrich its owners.

In April, Cairo imposed a $2 million penalty as part of the lawsuit's resolution and appointed an independent health monitor for the facility.