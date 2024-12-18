Complete coverage of Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Woodbury
Long Island's second largest nursing home has been facing a financial battle, leaving residents concerned about their futures.
Financially troubled Woodbury nursing home prepares 'evacuation' of residents, sources say
State officials: Troubled Woodbury nursing home seeks temporary takeover
State records: Woodbury nursing home owners sought to close troubled facility, but didn't finalize plans
Health monitor: Troubled Cold Spring Hills nursing home sale expected 'soon'
One resident died after a 911 call delay; another suffered burns. Their LI nursing home was fined $600G
Potential new owner may be lifeline to financially struggling Woodbury nursing home, report says
Cold Spring Hills nursing home on brink of financial collapse, records show
Judge fines LI nursing home for ignoring contempt order
Judge considering penalties for Cold Spring Hills nursing home after sealing courtroom
Judge appoints independent health care monitor to Cold Spring Hills nursing home
Nursing home owners held in contempt for failure to make court-ordered payments
Why LI nursing homes were fined $148G in 2023
LI nursing home ordered to install independent monitor, pay $2M
Woodbury nursing home attorneys say state's request for court-appointed monitors will lead to center's closure
State seeks emergency caretaker for Cold Spring Hills nursing home
Workers protest Cold Spring Hills nursing home over possible health insurance cutoff
Judge rejects Woodbury nursing home's motion to dismiss NY suit
State AG accuses Cold Spring Hills nursing home owners of neglect, fraud
Newsday Investigation: Crisis, care and tragedy on LI
