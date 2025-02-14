National Grid contract talks continue as union awaits latest company offer

As state and local officials gathered Friday morning in support of unionized workers seeking a new work contract with National Grid, negotiators were meeting in Melville over what could be the company’s best and final offer to avert a strike, union officials said.

The contract for nearly 1,200 workers covered by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1049 expired Thursday night at midnight, but National Grid and union leaders continued to negotiate through the night.

Pat Guidice, business manager of Local 1049, said he expected to receive the company’s latest and best offer for a contract by sometime Friday, and that he would present it to members for a vote in advance of any call for a strike. Workers last week authorized the union to call for a strike if an acceptable contract wasn’t reached by the contract’s expiration.

"If they give us a contract today that we can bring before the membership, I will bring it before the membership for a vote," said Guidice. "But we’ve got to get there."

He said the parties needed to "iron out a couple of stumbling blocks" to get closer, with health care and retirement/pension benefits still remaining to be resolved. "I’m an eternal optimist, but they are eroding my optimism," Guidice said of National Grid.

A National Grid spokeswoman didn’t return messages seeking comment Friday.

Any vote by the rank-and-file members to approve National Grid’s best and final offer could take up to a week, Guidice noted, as it requires a mail-in ballot and a pending holiday.

"I just want to make sure my members have a voice," he said. "I’m trying to get it done as quickly as possible."

Extension of the existing contract comes amid widespread shows of support by state and local officials Friday for the unionized National Grid workers, who operate the natural gas system and Long Island power plants.

At a rally briefing in Melville where negotiations were taking place, officials expressed support for the workforce and called on National Grid to present members with a fair contract. Leaders included Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, state Sen. Mario Materra (R-St. James), all Republicans, and Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer, a Democrat.

London-based National Grid "may be an international company, but when you come to New York you respect the workers," said Assemb. Michaelle C. Solages (D-Elmont).

"We stand with Local 1049, because they are professionals, they’ve done this job for a long time and we’re concerned because they’ve kept us safe," Romaine said. "Do I feel confident if there’s a strike that people coming in from outside Long Island would know enough to keep us safe? I’m not that confident."