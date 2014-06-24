11 Empire Challenge players heading to Nassau CC

As today’s seniors prep for the 19th annual Empire Challenge All-Star football game Wednesday night at Hofstra, several are headed to the same college in the fall.

Nassau Community College is the destination for seven players on the Long Island team and four on the NYC squad.

The list for Long Island includes Levar Butts and Troy Greene (Huntington), Jeremiah Cheatom (Riverhead), Marc Coles (Floyd), Malcolm Pridgeon (Central Islip), Curtis Jenkins (Farmingdale) and Joe Pesce (Eastport-South Manor).

Glenville Bell (Canarsie), Rodney Gonzales (Bishop Ford), Kahlil Lewin (Erasmus) and Edmond Samuel (New Dorp) head the list for NYC.