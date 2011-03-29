11 fantasy stars you may find on waiver wire

Most fantasy baseball drafts are done by now, but the work in building a championship team is just beginning. It's never too early to work the waiver wire. If you picked up Jose Bautista last April, how did that work out?

Players will emerge from nowhere, while others just need playing time. Here are some players that went undrafted in many leagues or just need the opportunity to have a fantasy impact.

Tim Stauffer (Padres, SP): He likely went undrafted in many leagues. Injuries have held Stauffer back the last two years, and it has taken some time for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2003 draft to develop, but finished strong last season. He had a 1.83 ERA in 39 1/3 innings with a 23 strikeouts and 11 walks as a starter. Pitching in PETCO Park and inducing grounders at a 55-percent rate last season makes him a sleeper.

Jason Hammel (Rockies, SP): Despite a 4.81 ERA, he pitched better with a 7.14 K/9, 2.38 BB/9, and a 47-percent groundball percentage. Hammel had a 3.70 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) ERA, which is an indication more consistency is coming.

Jed Lowrie (Red Sox, SS): He will eventually surpass Marco Scutaro as the everyday shortstop. It was a small sample, but had a .907 OPS in 171 at-bats, and he makes good contact and draws walks.

Ryan Kalish (Red Sox, OF): Kalish got some playing time last season with the Red Sox outfield decimated by injuries. He has good skills and with the injury-prone J.D. Drew and aging Mike Cameron sharing rightfield, Kalish could see time.

Tony Gwynn (Dodgers, OF): He draws walks, has great speed, and is an excellent defender. The Dodgers' leftfield situation is questionable, so don't be surprised if Gwynn gets a chance in center, moving Matt Kemp to leftfield.

Jordan Walden (Angels, RP): Walden began as a starter in the minors before being converted to a reliever. He can throw in the high 90s and is the closer of the future.

Hank Conger (Angels, C): Conger improved his walk rate and cut his strikeout rate at Triple-A last season. The switch-hitter projects to hit in the majors, but questions remain about his defense.

Lonnie Chisenhall (Indians, 3B): It's only a matter of time before the 22-year-old gets called up, especially since the Indians lack good options at third base. He will see some time at Triple-A first.

Ryan Hanigan (Reds, C): He will split time with Ramon Hernandez but deserves to start somewhere. A rare catcher that will hit for average with excellent contact and walk rates. In two-catcher leagues, he won't hurt you and should get 250-300 at-bats.

Mike Moustakas (Royals, 3B): The Royals' top prospect can mash. He had 36 home runs over 118 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He needs to improve defensively, but should be called up this season.

Kenley Jansen (Dodgers, RP): A former catcher converted to a pitcher in 2009 and dominated when recalled last season despite limited professional experience. Still a work in progress, but could close if Jonathan Broxton's struggles continue.