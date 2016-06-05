12 locals who could get selected in the MLB draft

Major League Baseball’s amateur draft begins Thursday and runs through next Saturday, with Day 1 coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on the MLB Network . A look at some Long Islanders who may get the call:

1. Anthony Kay, LHP, UConn

Junior has a 2.57 ERA in 280 innings across three seasons. Ward Melville High School graduate likely to go in the first or second round.

2. Thomas Hackimer, RHP, St. John’s University

Struck out 71 in 53 ⅔ innings as a college senior. Archbishop Molloy graduate likely to go somewhere in the top seven rounds.

3. Stephen Woods, RHP, University of Albany

Struck out 88 in 64 ⅔ innings with a 4-5 record and a 5.57 ERA as a college senior. Was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round after his senior year out of Half Hollow Hills East High School. He should go somewhere between the 5th and 10th round.

4. Kyle Young, LHP, St. Dominic High School

6-10 lefty can throw in the low 90s. The Hofstra commit could go anywhere from the seventh to the 20th round.

5. Alex Vargas, RHP, Quinnipiac College

Reliever began his junior year with eight straight scoreless appearances. Calhoun High School graduate likely to be taken after the 20th round.

6. Dan Jagiello, RHP, LIU Post

Went 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA as a junior. West Islip High School graduate likely would fall to the later rounds.

7. Mike Donadio, OF, St. John’s University

Junior hit .304 with a .420 on-base percentage and a .431 slugging percentage in three seasons. Mount Sinai High School graduate could go somewhere after the 15th round.

8. Tyler Honahan, LHP, Stony Brook University

Senior from Colorado struck out 217 batters in 249 innings.

9. Jack Parenty, OF, Stony Brook University

Hit .318 with a .387 on-base percentage in four seasons. Holy Trinity High School graduate could be drafted after the 30th round.

10. Jonathan Mulford, RHP, Adelphi University

The junior was 4-5 with a 3.80 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 73.1 innings. The Massapequa High School graduate could be drafted after the 30th round.

11. Corey McPartland, RHP, Dowling

He’s has an 88-91 mph fastball with sinking action and a wipeout slider. He was 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 95 innings. He could be a drafted after the 30th round.

12. Matthew Diaz, RHP, NYIT

A 6-2, 225-pound flamethrower who struck out 49 in 48.2 innings, with a 4.44 ERA and a 95 mph fastball. He could be a late pick.