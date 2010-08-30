2 injured in Wantagh boating collision

A father and son riding a personal watercraft in the bay off Wantagh Sunday afternoon were injured in a collision with a high-performance powerboat, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 4:53 p.m. near the Sloop Channel No. 3 Bridge on the Wantagh Parkway, with the son, 19, operating the Yamaha Jet Ski with his father, 58, a passenger, the Coast Guard and Nassau County police said. The boat was driven by a man, 36, and there were six passengers, police said. No one on the boat was injured, police said.

No collision details were available, but the Coast Guard said one of the victims sustained an injured pelvis and the other a cut over an eyebrow. The injuries were considered nonlife-threatening, police said. They were taken by ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Iulo of the Jones Beach station.