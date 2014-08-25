211 hotline for flood damage victims

A 211 hotline has been set up for those on Long Island who were affected by the historic rainfall that hit the area Aug. 13.

The hotline, made possible by the Long Island Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, has volunteers who might be able to assist with gutting flood-damaged dwellings, according to a news release from the Town of Islip.

A call specialist will take information, and a representative who might be able to help with your specific needs will return calls.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses were damaged when more than a foot of rain fell on parts of Suffolk County in a 24-hour period. Islip Town was hit the hardest with 13.57 inches, which broke a state record from 2011 in upstate Tannersville with 11.6 inches during Tropical Storm Irene.

The towns of Babylon, Brookhaven and Islip all declared local states of emergency after the storm, officials said, and many residents who suffered damage did not have flood insurance. FEMA representatives were on the Island last week to help local government officials assess damage and help determine if municipalities and private property owners could be eligible for state or federal aid.

The phone line will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 211 or 1-888-774-7633. Flood victims can also access information at www.211longisland.org.



