3 Hofstra start-ups get Capital One funds

And the winner is . . . everyone, in terms of money from Capital One Bank, anyway. The bank is to announce today that it will give $12,000 -- $4,000 each -- to the three teams of Hofstra undergrads competing to provide a service for the college's students.

Earlier this month the teams -- Nite Owl, a late-night student bus service; Dutch Delivery, a food service; and ArtRoyalTee, a custom T-shirt maker -- presented their ideas before Capital One bankers and administrators at Hofstra's Frank G. Zarb School of Business.

Officially, the bank said ArtRoyal won. It "stood out because they presented deep market research and a strong business strategy that includes an executive advisory board among other attributes."

Capitol One spokeswoman Samantha Sims said the bank decided to award all three the same amounts so they could pursue their businesses. ArtRoyal's team, Sims said, can use the winning designation on their resumes.