3 Simple burgers

To keep burgers moist, avoid overworking the meat mixture and don't press the top of them with a spatula as they cook: You're pressing out the juices.

A BETTER BEEF CHEESEBURGER

1 1/4 pounds 93-percent lean ground beef

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 ounces thinly sliced reduced- fat Swiss cheese

4 light whole-grain English muffins

Optional: 1 (7-ounce) jar roasted peppers, rinsed and drained, or 4 tablespoons prepared pesto or 4 thick slices tomato and 4 lettuce leaves

1. Form the beef into 4 even patties. Season the top and bottom of each patty with the salt and pepper.

2. Coat a grill pan (or grill rack) with cooking spray and heat the pan over medium high. Add the burgers and cook 6 to 7 minutes until nicely marked on the undersides. Flip the burgers and top with the cheese; cook another 6 to 7 minutes, depending on desired degree of doneness.

3. While the burgers cook, toast the English muffins. Place the burgers on the English muffins and top with additional ingredients as desired. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 350 calories, 38 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 15 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 581 mg sodium

BURGER WITH ONION AND BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

4 light whole-grain English muffins

1 pound lean ground beef (93 percent lean)

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add the onions and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden brown, about 15 to 17 minutes.

2. Stir together the mayonnaise and blue cheese; toast the English muffins.

3. Meanwhile, form the beef into 4 patties and season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper. Coat a grill pan or rack with cooking spray and heat over medium. Add the patties and cook 5 to 6 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness.

4. Place a burger on each roll, top with the sauce and onions and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 386 calories, 29 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 20 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 777 mg sodium

HAM AND CHEESEBURGER

1 pound lean ground beef (93 percent lean)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup shredded light Cheddar

4 slices low-fat deli ham

4 light whole-grain English muffins

4 thick tomato slices

1. Form the beef into 4 patties, taking care not to overwork the meat. Season the meat on both sides with the salt and pepper.

2. Coat a grill pan or rack with cooking spray and heat to medium high. Place the burgers on the grill pan/rack and cook 5 to 6 minutes, or until well-marked on the undersides. Turn and top each burger with 2 tablespoons of cheese and a slice of the ham. Cook until burgers are at desired degree of doneness and cheese is melted, about 5 to 6 more minutes.

3. While the burgers cook, toast the English muffins. Place a tomato slice on each bottom half; top with the burger, close the sandwich and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 319 calories, 33 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 13 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 755 mg sodium