3 Simple healthy casseroles

Tip: Any casserole becomes more nutritious with the addition of vegetables. Add blanched broccoli or cauliflower; thawed frozen green beans, carrots, peas and corn; or thawed frozen spinach that is squeezed dry.

HASH BROWN CASSEROLE WITH TURKEY AND CHEESE

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 cups chopped onion

1 pound lean ground turkey (93 percent fat free)

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 cups prepared julienned or shredded carrot

6 ounces plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons flour

5 cups shredded frozen potatoes, thawed (about 16 ounces)

1 1/4 cup mild reduced-fat Cheddar

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat an 11-by-7-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden and soft, about 8 minutes. Add the turkey, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook, stirring to crumble the turkey, until it is browned, about 6 minutes. Add the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until they just begin to soften, about 4 to 5 minutes.

3. Combine the yogurt and sour cream in a bowl. Add the flour and stir to thoroughly incorporate it. Stir in the potatoes, turkey mixture and 1 cup of the cheese and transfer to the prepared dish. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese on top and bake for 20 to 22 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the casserole is heated through. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 452 calories, 30 g protein, 46 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 17 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 505 mg sodium

BEEF AND NOODLE CASSEROLE

8 ounces medium egg noodles

1 1/2 cups part-skim ricotta

1 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 pound lean ground beef (7 percent fat )

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups prepared tomato pasta sauce

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat an 11-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Cook noodles according to package directions in plenty of lightly salted boiling water until barely al dente (slightly undercooked). Drain.

3. Meanwhile, combine the ricotta, 1/2 cup mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, basil, and oregano in a large bowl; set aside.

4. Place the beef in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and cook, stirring to break the mixture into crumbles, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and cook, stirring, another 2 minutes until combined; toss with the cooked noodles.

5. Place half the noodle mixture in the baking dish; top with an even layer of the cheese mixture and then the remaining noodle mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella and bake until cheese is melted and casserole is bubbly, about 15 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 460 calories, 36 g protein, 38 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 18 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 683 mg sodium

CURRIED CHICKEN AND BROWN RICE CASSEROLE

3/4 cup quick-cooking brown rice

1/4 cup flour

2 cups fat-free milk

3/4 cup grated Parmesan, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 pound boneless chicken

breasts, cut in 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (10-ounce) box frozen peas and carrots, thawed

1 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Coat a 9-by-7-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

3. Cook rice according to package directions.

4. Place the flour in a saucepan and whisk in 1/4 cup of the milk until smooth. Place over medium high, stir in the remaining milk and cook, stirring, until the mixture is the consistency of heavy cream, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in 1/2 cup of the Parmesan and set aside.

5. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high; add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until somewhat softened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the chicken, curry, and salt and cook, stirring, 5 to 6 minutes until chicken is browned and cooked through. Stir in the peas and carrots and remove from heat.

6. Stir the sour cream into the sauce and combine with the chicken and rice in the baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan and bake until the cheese is golden and the casserole bubbly, about 20 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 374 calories, 28 g protein, 37 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 13 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 682 mg sodium