3 simple: matzo dishes

ARTICHOKE,

CARAMELIZED ONION AND PARSLEY KUGEL

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 cups chopped onion

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt, divided

16 ounces frozen artichokes, thawed

2 cups parsley, chopped

4 cups matzo farfel

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup vegetable (or chicken) broth

1. Coat 11-by-7-inch baking dish with cooking spray and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, thyme and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are deeply golden, about 23 to 25 minutes. (May be done up to a day ahead and kept refrigerated).

3. Meanwhile, combine the artichokes, parsley, farfel, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Stir in the eggs, broth and onions. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and cover with foil and bake 30 minutes. Uncover and bake another 20 minutes or until firm but not completely dry in the center. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 271 calories, 10 g protein, 42 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 8 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 445 mg sodium

GRANDMA JENNIE'S

DO-AHEAD MATZO BALLS

2 large eggs

1/2 cup matzo meal

Pinch each of salt and pepper

1 chicken bouillon cube or packet

1. Separate eggs; lightly beat the yolks and set aside.

2. Beat the whites until they just hold their shape (soft peaks) but do not appear dry. Fold the yolks into the whites and beat until still. Fold the matzo meal in a little at a time and add the salt and pepper.

3. Fill a large pot halfway with water; add the bouillon and bring to a boil.

4. Wet your hands and roll 1 teaspoon of the mixture to form each matzo ball, working it as little as possible. Drop the balls into the boiling water; reduce heat, cover leaving the lid slightly ajar, and simmer 30 minutes.

5. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the matzo balls to a baking sheet pan. Let cool 5 minutes and drape loosely with plastic wrap. Let cool completely and wrap them very well right on the baking sheet; freeze.

6. Thaw completely before cooking and add to the hot soup 5 to 7 minutes before serving, or until heated through. Makes about 15 matzo balls.

Nutritional analysis for each matzo ball: 29 calories, 1 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 1 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 84 mg sodium

DARK CHOCOLATE

PISTACHIO MATZOS

4 squares/boards matzo

4 ounces dark chocolate (47 percent or more cacao

content), melted

1/2 cup coarsely chopped

pistachios

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt (or to taste)

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the matzos in a single layer on the pan.

2. Spoon the chocolate over each matzo and spread it to the edges (with the back of the spoon or a small spatula). Immediately sprinkle with the pistachios and sea salt. Refrigerate until the chocolate is set. Break into pieces as desired. Makes 16 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 90 calories, 2 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 4 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 121 mg sodium