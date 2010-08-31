3 simple potato salads

Tip: Always start with potatoes in cold water and bring them to a boil together to ensure the potatoes cook evenly.



POTATO SALAD WITH MUSTARD-BACON VINAIGRETTE

1 3/4 pounds red potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch chunks

6 slices (about 4 ounces) center-cut bacon

2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar

1 tablespoon country-style Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup chopped scallions

1. Place the potatoes in a pot with enough cold water to cover them by an inch. Bring to a boil; immediately reduce heat to simmer and cook until the potatoes are fork tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Drain and rinse in cold water.

2. Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a large, nonstick skillet and drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Take the skillet off the heat to allow the drippings to cool slightly. When somewhat cooled, whisk in the vinegar, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper.

3. Add the cooled potatoes and scallions to the skillet and gently toss to coat with the dressing. May be served immediately or refrigerated for a day. Makes 7 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 153 calories, 8 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 6 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 507 mg sodium



COOKOUT POTATO SALAD

2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup light mayonnaise

1/4 cup light sour cream

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1. Place the potatoes in a pot with enough cold water to cover them by 4 inches. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 10 to 12 minutes until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water

2. Combine the onion, mayonnaise, sour cream and vinegar; toss with potatoes and add salt and pepper to taste. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 144 calories, 2 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 132 mg sodium



POTATO SALAD WITH SPICY LIME DRESSING

1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch chunks

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup cilantro, coarsely chopped

1. Place the potatoes in a pot with enough cold water to cover them by an inch. Bring to a boil; immediately reduce heat to simmer and cook until the potatoes are fork tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Drain and rinse in cold water.

2. While the potatoes cook, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, lime zest and salt. Toss with the potatoes, red pepper flakes and cilantro. Taste and add salt and red pepper flakes as desired. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 161 calories, 2 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 201 mg sodium