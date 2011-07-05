3 Simple seasonal dishes

TIP To make dramatic curls when shaving cheese, use a vegetable peeler.

FARFALLE WITH BABY HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, BASIL AND OLIVES

6 ounces farfalle pasta

1 pint mixed baby heirloom tomatoes

1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1/4 cup basil leaves, cut in thin strips

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons top-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano to taste

1. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain.

2. Halve or quarter the tomatoes, depending on their size. Toss tomatoes with the olives, basil, balsamic, salt and olive oil. Combine with the cooked pasta and top each serving with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano. Makes 4 side dish servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 294 calories, 7 g protein, 36 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 315 mg sodium

RED AND GOLDEN BEETS AND GREENS

The greens will cook down to be little more than a garnish for the beets. Keep the golden and red beets separate if you want to avoid the colors from bleeding into each other.

1 1/2-pound bunch golden beets

1 1/2-pound bunch red beets

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil and coat with cooking spray.

2. Cut off the beet greens; wash and dry. Lightly scrub but do not peel beets; place on baking sheet and roast until fork tender, about 45 minutes (depending on size of beets). Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Rub off (or use a paring knife to scrape off) the skins; cut beets into 1/4-inch wedges.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the garlic and greens and cook, stirring until the garlic is golden and the greens wilted, about 5 minutes. Remove from the pan.

4. Combine the orange juice, balsamic, remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and salt. Toss a little of the dressing with the greens and the remainder with beets. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 129 calories, 2 g protein, 15 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 216 mg sodium

PAN-ROASTED ZUCCHINI AND CORN

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound zucchini, cut in 1/2-inch dice

1 cup corn kernels

1 minced clove garlic

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

2 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch black pepper (or to taste)

1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add zucchini and corn and cook until vegetables are lightly golden on undersides, about 3 minutes.

2. Add the garlic and tomatoes to the pan, toss and cook until zucchini is crisp-tender, about 2 more minutes.

3. Remove from pan, toss with parsley, thyme, salt and pepper and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving 96 calories, 3 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 165 mg sodium