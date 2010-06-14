3 Simple summer side dishes

Tip: the best way to choose tomatoes is with your nose. Breathe in at the stem end, and buy the tomatoes with the rich tomato "perfume."

ZUCCHINI AND YELLOW SQUASH RIBBON SALAD

3/4 pound zucchini

3/4 pound yellow squash

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1/8 teaspoon salt

Pinch black pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar



1. Use a vegetable peeler to cut the squashes into lengthwise strips, making them as wide as possible. Apply pressure as you form the ribbons to ensure they are not paper thin.

2. Whisk the onion, thyme, salt, pepper, olive oil and vinegar; add the vegetable ribbons and toss to coat in the dressing. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 63 calories, 1 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 60 mg

GREEK SALAD-STUFFED TOMATOES

4 ripe tomatoes, about 21/2 pounds

2 cups shredded romaine lettuce

1/4 cup coarsely chopped calamata olives

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1/3 cup crumbled feta

1/4 cup chopped red onion



1. Cut off the top 1/4-inch of each tomato. Scoop out the inside, leaving the "walls" of the tomato intact.

2. Combine tomato meat with the shredded romaine, olives, parsley, feta, and red onion. Let the mixture stand at room temperature 10 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Scoop the mixture back into the tomatoes and serve at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 126 calories, 4 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 7 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 372 mg sodium

BAKED ZUCCHINI "FRIES"

2/3 cup grated Parmesan

2/3 cup Italian-style bread crumbs

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/3 cup skim milk

1 1/2 pounds zucchini



1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Combine the Parmesan and bread crumbs on a plate. Whisk the egg and milk together in a bowl.

3. Cut the zucchini into finger-size sticks.

4. Working a few at a time, dip into the egg mixture, shake off excess, then roll in the cheese-breadcrumb mixture to coat. Place on the baking sheet in a single uncrowded layer and bake, turning once, until golden brown on all sides; about 25 minutes total. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 123 calories, 8 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 4 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 399 mg sodium