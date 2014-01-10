57 Long Island wrestlers to compete at Eastern States Classic

57 wrestlers from Long Island will be heading to the campus of SUNY Sullivan in Loch Sheldrake for the prestigious Eastern States Classic this weekend. According to Section IX wrestling, wrestlers from six different states will be coming together to prove who the elite wrestlers in the country are.

Long Island will be represented by four returning state champions -- Corey Rasheed at 160 pounds, Nick Piccininni at 120 pounds, Louis Hernandez at 152 pounds and Kyle Quinn at 113 pounds. Four former state runner-ups will also be competing -- Steve Schneider of MacArthur at 170, Nick Casella of Locust Valley at 120, Vito Arujau of Syosset at 113 and Justin Cooksey of MacArthur at 138.

Arujau and Quinn are the top two seeded wrestlers at 113 and Piccininni and Casella could clash in the finals as the one and three seed at 120, respectively.

Other top four seeds from Long island include Jacori Teemer of Long Beach at 99, Matteo DeVincenzo of Port Jeff at 106, Joe Calderone of Whitman at 113, Chris Mauriello of Hauppauge at 132 and Tommy Dutton of Rocky Point and Jakob Restrepo of Sachem East at 145.

Here is the full list of Long Island competitors:

99 Pounds: Jacori Teemer, Long Beach; Thomas Cox, Deer Park; Adam Busiello, ESM; Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge/

106: Matteo DeVincenzo, Port Jefferson; Zach Ancewicz, Glenn; Joel Zambrano, Mepham; Anthony Cirillo, Rocky Point.

113: Vito Arujau, Syosset; Kyle Quinn, Wantagh; Joe Calderone, Whitman; Kyle Scully, Newfield; Hunter Dusold, Locust Valley; Travis Cooksey, MacArthur.

120: Nick Piccininni, Ward Melville; Nick Casella, Locust Valley; Jesse Dellavecchia, East Islip; James Szymanski, Shoreham-Wading River; Nick Rondino, Syosset.

126: Travis Passaro, ESM; Mike D'Angelo, Commack; Thomas Reina, Garden City; John Sherlock, Mepham.

132: Chris Mauriello, Hauppauge; Nick Garone, ESM; Jack Reina, Garden City.

138: Justin Cooksey, MacArthur; Sam Ward, Locust Valley; Jimmy Leach, ESM; James Matias, Rocky Point.

145: Tommy Dutton, Rocky Point; Jakob Restrepo, Sachem East; Michael Dusold, Locust Valley; Dave Brown, Farmingdale; Connor Kelly, Hauppauge.

152: Louis Hernandez, Mepham; Dennis Ferro, East Islip; Zach Lugo, Deer Park; Francisco Bisono, Hauppauge.

160: Corey Rasheed, Longwood; Jordan Formicola, Locust Valley; Ryan Woodward, Port Jefferson.

170: Steven Schneider, MacArthur; Mike Pistone, Sachem East; Joe Russo, Rocky Point.

182: Mark Tracy, Sachem East; Christian Araneo, Ward Melville; Dom Pirraglia, Shoreham-Wading River; David Hamil, Deer Park.

195: Dominic Holder, Hauppauge.

220: Bryan Tenny, Farmingdale, Vin Feola, Whitman; Rafal Rokosz, Southampton.

285: Edwin Rubio, Glenn; Peter Strassfeild Southampton; Kyle Fiske, Port Jefferson; James Louison, Hauppauge.