6th Grade Writing Club at Unqua Elementary School
The 6th Grade Writing Club at Unqua Elementary School in Massapequa had a wonderful year together! Throughout the school year, 28 students wrote to senior citizens living at Mary's Manor in Inwood, New York. In December and June, the students got to visit with their penpals at Mary's Manor. The students ate lunch with their senior friends and entertained them through musical performances and a sing along.
Our Writing Club was recognized by Newsday as part of their FutureCorps program. Newsday provided us with a generous grant this year that enabled the students to make beautiful gifts for their senior penpals.