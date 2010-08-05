The 6th Grade Writing Club at Unqua Elementary School in Massapequa had a wonderful year together! Throughout the school year, 28 students wrote to senior citizens living at Mary's Manor in Inwood New York . In December and June, the students got to visit with their penpals at Mary's Manor. The students ate lunch with their senior friends and entertained them through musical performances and a sing along.

Our Writing Club was recognized by Newsday as part of their FutureCorps program. Newsday provided us with a generous grant this year that enabled the students to make beautiful gifts for their senior penpals.