911 call log: Renner 'crushed' by snowplow

A 911 call log from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has detailed some of the injuries Jeremy Renner sustained in a Nevada snowplow accident on New Year’s Day, reports the Los Angeles Times. Obtained by CNN through a public records request, the call log states that Renner, 51, was “completely crushed under a large snowcat” during the accident on Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a snowcat as “a tracklaying vehicle for travel on snow.” The sheriff’s office would not confirm the contents of the CNN report when contacted Thursday by the L.A. Times. Record of an emergency call placed Sunday at 8:55 a.m. states that the Marvel’s “Avengers” actor was “run over” by the vehicle, per CNN. According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner keeps a snowplow at his home located on the side of a snowy mountain near the Mt. Rose ski slopes. In a news conference this week, the sheriff’s office identified Renner’s plow as a 14,000-pound Tucker Sno-Cat. The call log noted that the “responding person” who dialed 911 was “screaming” while informing the dispatcher that Renner was “down” after being struck by the plow. The “Hawkeye” star could be heard “moaning loudly in the background” of the call, the log continues. On Thursday morning, Renner shared a video on his Instagram Stories of himself enjoying a “spa moment” with his mother and sister in the ICU. In the clip, one woman can be seen massaging Renner’s head with shampoo while another smiles at his hospital bedside. Instagram Stories content cycles out after 24 hours. “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits,” Renner captioned the selfie video, which shows him wearing an oxygen mask over his bruised face. “Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all you For your love.” In the wake of the accident, Renner has received an outpouring of love and support from his fans, friends and Marvel co-stars — including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Paul Bettany, Alaqua Cox, Josh Brolin and Vera Farmiga. Renner portrays Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.”