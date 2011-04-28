A casino for Nassau? Yes, and no

Regarding "Casino in Nassau's a terrible idea" [Letters, April 22], the writer thinks that a casino in Nassau County would be a way for the working class to gamble away its money. I have news for him: The working class is traveling to Atlantic City and Connecticut to gamble, so why not provide the jobs in Nassau?

Also, casino gambling cannot be compared to the lottery. Your odds are much better in a casino.

You can't prevent gamblers from gambling. I'd prefer that Long Island reap some of the benefits.

Anne Setteducate, Coram



The recent Newsday editorial questioning Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and the proposed use of the Coliseum property for a casino was a good start ["How will this saga play out?" April 18]. However, the editorial only discussed the symptoms of the problem and didn't address the underlying root cause. The basic problem is that both Mangano and Kate Murray, the Hempstead Town supervisor, lack a clear and coherent vision of what the Town of Hempstead and the County of Nassau should look like.

The simple fact is that we do need growth, but throwing out ideas like darts at a board hoping to hit a bull's-eye is not the answer. So far, the only ideas being floated for our region are casinos and strip malls. These are the wrong answers and will not solve the economic malaise gripping the town and county.

The proposed Lighthouse redevelopment project could be part of a coherent vision. I say could, not is. For the Lighthouse project to be part of the solution it must be part of an overall plan. The Lighthouse is a far better piece to the overall picture than installing a casino. Gambling doesn't generate wealth; it merely redistributes it from people who don't know math. It will create a negative drain on the town, rather than positive growth.

The Lighthouse would create wealth by bringing in businesses. The synergy between the Lighthouse and our local colleges and universities would advance not only the prestige of the area, but draw scholars and businesses from around the world. The project could actually create a real tourist industry rather than the sham we have. It would immediately create jobs for our working classes and trade unionists.

But, the project would do more than that. It would become the starting point for a new vision.

Gary Port, West Hempstead

Editor's note: The writer is a candidate for Hempstead Town supervisor.