A clever way to elicit a thank-you note

DEAR AMY: This summer, my husband and I made substantial gifts of money as college graduation gifts to a niece, a nephew and the child of a close friend. The friend's son thanked us verbally when he opened the card at his graduation party but never sent a thank-you note. The niece and nephew did not thank us in person, which was understandable because the cards were not opened at their party. However, six weeks have passed since the party, the checks have been cashed and we have not received a phone call or a note. The fact that we did not receive even a phone call of thanks has left us feeling disappointed and undecided as to how to follow up, if at all. Among the options we considered was calling the parents, but these recipients are in their 20s, and it is really not their parents' responsibility. Another option we considered was to send a follow-up note ourselves, expressing our disappointment. (Since the checks were cashed, we can't use the excuse of "We want to know if you received the gift.") These are great kids, but we feel that they should learn to do the right thing. Any ideas?Disappointed Aunt

DEAR DISAPPOINTED: I love those newfangled greeting cards that let you record your own audio message, which automatically plays when the recipient opens the card.

You and your husband could strike a blow for disappointed gift givers everywhere, while having a little fun.

I have scripted a message for you (practice before recording).

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Borrow a beat from Kanye West's "Gold Digger" to play behind your "gift rap" (but be aware that West may - figuratively - rush the stage to accuse you of career assassination).

Here you go: "We watched you graduate And enjoyed it all, We gave you a check And, what . . . no call? We don't like to whine, But the gift was banked; The next thing that should happen, Is to make sure we're thanked."