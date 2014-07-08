Dogs still up for adoption after being rescued from Brookhaven home

Most of the 30 Papillon dogs handed over to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter last month have been adopted, Brookhaven officials said.

The dogs, which were available for free adoption until June 30, were signed over to the shelter after a Brookhaven homeowner’s house was condemned last month, town officials said.

The dogs were examined by a veterinarian and declared healthy. The adoption included spaying, neutering and microchipping, town officials said. The Papillons also received vaccinations, rabies inoculation and a license.

“These are beautiful dogs that need a loving family,” Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine in a statement. “Unfortunately the previous owner could not properly care for these animals.”

A few of the dogs remain at the shelter, but adoption will now cost as much as $120, which includes vaccinations.

The center is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s closed on Wednesdays, but returns on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in adopting dogs or cats should visit the shelter at 300 Horseblock Rd. or call 631-286-4940.