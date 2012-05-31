A simple home-monitoring system

WHAT Lorex Live Connect home-monitoring system

COST $299 on the Lorex website, but, as always, shop around.

WHAT IT IS An easy-to-use camera system that works wirelessly through your Internet router to let you see what's going on at home from anywhere in the world through a free Skype account.

THE GOOD The wireless camera communicates with the base unit. You must create two Skype accounts, or just one if you already have an account. You then "call" that second account (which is your Lorex camera) through your first account and you have a security window into your home

THE BAD What you miss compared with more sophisticated systems is motion-detected recording capability, which you'd want, say, in a court case against a burglar.

INFO lorextechnology.com or 888-425-6739