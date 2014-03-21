Academic summit today at Farmingdale State College

More than 900 students, industry leaders and educators are scheduled to attend the fourth annual STEM conference today at Farmingdale State College.

The event will focus on helping Long Island communities connect and collaborate in the teaching of science, technology, engineering and math in kindergarten through 12th grade and in higher education.

Speakers scheduled at the summit include Roger Tilles, who represents Long Island on the state Board of Regents; Douglas Schmid, program coordinator at Western Suffolk BOCES; Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, vice president for health sciences and medical affairs at New York Institute of Technology; and Yvonne Harrison, associate director of NYIT’s Office of Career Services.

STEM research exhibits by students in grades 8-12 will be on display, as well as presentations and exhibits on sustainable energy technologies and biotechnologies by national, regional and local businesses.

The free event runs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Hall.

Its coordinators said the summit brings together leaders from education, business, government and nonprofit organizations to understand recent developments, learn from others at the state and national level and work to find solutions to strengthen STEM learning and teaching.