Accident sends concrete debris flying near Grand Central

An accident involving a tractor trailer on an overpass sent debris raining down onto the street, forcing Park Avenue to be shut down during the evening rush Tuesday.

The truck was trying to make a turn while driving on the overpass at 41st Street near Grand Central Terminal around 4:13 p.m. and knocked a retaining wall, the FDNY said. The falling debris didn't hurt anyone down below.

Firefighters remained at the scene for hours but the bridge's stability was not compromised, according to the FDNY.

Metro North service was not affected by the accident.