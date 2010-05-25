Ace That Interview

You’re following everyone’s (good) advice and going to visit a few colleges this summer. You call to schedule a visit, and the admission counselor asks if you’d like an interview.

“No way,” you think. “This process is nerve-wracking enough. I don’t want to sit down face-to-face and try to explain who I am to a complete stranger-particularly someone who is going to have a hand in deciding if the college should admit me. I’d give up texting before I signed up for that kind of torture.”

But you have nothing to fear. “It’s rare for an interview to hurt a student’s chance at admission,” says a local admission counselor. “Almost always, interviews help us discover the really charming and interesting parts of a student, aspects we don’t always see from an application.” Even if your colleges of choice don’t require interviews, you should make an effort to have an interview at each school you’re considering seriously.

Before you sit down and share your life story, however, it’s very important to do some prep work. Here’s how to get ready for and ace your interview.

Prepare a few good answers to general questions. You can expect the counselor to ask open-ended questions, such as “Tell me about yourself” or “How do you describe yourself?” Think about the key info you want to convey, and be able to articulate your strengths, weaknesses and goals. You might also want to brush up on current events, since some interviewers like to ask what you think about certain social or political issues.

Practice your answers. (Yes, out loud.) Don’t memorize anything-it’ll feel phony-but do make a mental list of four or five things you want the counselor to learn about you.

Research the school. Be able to express why you’re interested in the college. Show that you know what makes the school a good fit for you. Bring along a list of three or four questions about specific programs or activities that appeal to you.

Dress the part. Now’s not the time to show off your Lady Gaga t-shirt. If you’re interviewing at a school that requires interviews, guys should wear shirts and ties; girls should wear blouses or sweaters with pants or skirts. If your interview is less formal, guys can skip the ties, but you still want to dress nicely.

No gum, no mom, no cell phone, no baseball hat. Enough said.

Be ready to explain any “blips” on your transcript. If you’re asked about a less-than-acceptable grade, don’t offer elaborate explanations, but acknowledge obvious problems and give a brief-and confident-description of the situation. Then, move on.

Be a good conversationalist. At its core, an interview is just a conversation, so use a bit of common sense. Avoid one-word answers. Use stories to illustrate your points. Don’t reveal anything too personal, and don’t use profanity or slang. It’s okay to ask the interviewer questions as the interview progresses. (For example, maybe she asks you why you want to attend Big Name University, and after you answer, you could ask her what she likes best about the school. See? It’s easy.)

Send a thank-you note. Yes, on real paper. Plenty of students e-mail their appreciation, but you’ll stand out if you take five minutes to write a note. Make a specific reference to something you and the counselor discussed-“Thanks for explaining how the study abroad program works; I’m excited about the possibility of spending a summer in Peru in a few years.” This kind of personal touch goes a long way.

Most importantly, remember that the interview is a chance to show the admission counselor who you are-beyond your test scores and GPA, beyond your essay and letters of recommendation. If you prepare ahead of time, the interview could be just the extra boost you need to gain admission to the school of your dreams.



Smart Interviewing

1. Interview first at schools you’re least interested in. You’ll get practice and be better able to shine at your first-choice college.

2. Interview after you’ve taken a tour. It’ll give you more fodder for questions (and you’ll have more info about the school).

3. Never refuse an offer to interview. Colleges want students who are genuinely interested, and your refusal will probably be noted.

4. Never, ever tell an admission counselor that you’re interviewing 1) because your mom made you or 2) even though you’re sure you’ll be admitted. Honesty is important, but nobody needs to be that honest.



